Justin Bieber has released his Diane Keaton-starring music video for 'Ghost', an extended edition of 'JUSTICE', and a documentary.

The 27-year-old pop superstar has given Beliebers a triple treat this New Music Friday, with the arrival of his new Colin Tilley-helmed promo for the latest track from his sixth studio album starring the 75-year-old Hollywood actress.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker has also added three new songs on streaming services that were previously only physical exclusives.

Fans can now stream 'Red Eye', 'Angels Speak' and 'Hailey', the latter of which is a tribute to his wife, Hailey Bieber, on 'JUSTICE: THE COMPLETE EDITION' via all major streaming services.

If that wasn't enough, the Grammy-winner's 'Justin Bieber: Our World' feature is now available globally on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary follows the lead-up to the star's first concert in three years.

Justin invites fans to experience the "intense and exciting" ride as he prepared for his New Year’s Eve 2020 live-streamed show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The 'Stay' hitmaker once again teamed up with filmmaker Michael D. Ratner on the film, who was behind his 2020 YouTube docu-series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', which provided fans with an intimate look at the singer's life, music-making process and marriage to 24-year-old model Hailey.

In a statement, Justin said: “Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me.

“This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”