Justin Bieber has insisted sexual assault allegations against him are ''factually impossible''.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker was subjected to two claims on Saturday (20.06.20), dating back to 2014 and 2015, and the 26-year-old singer - who is married to Hailey Bieber - has issued a lengthy denial in a series of tweets, in which he provided evidence he was elsewhere at the time of the first allegation.

Justin explained he had taken his time to respond ''out of respect'' to victims of sexual abuse.

He wrote: ''I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.

''Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

''In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel.

''I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

''As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.(sic)''

Justin went on to share links to several news articles at the time backing up his claim he was with Selena on the night of the alleged assault.

He wrote: ''This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/justin-bieber-dedicates-song-selena-gomez-sxsw-show-2014103/

''These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014

''Here is article that shows we didn't arrive in Austin that night from Selena's show in Houston until late in the night. https://www.austin360.com/entertainment/20161228/justin-bieber-performed-surprise-sxsw-show-sunday-at-bangers (sic)''

And the 'Believe' hitmaker told how he and Selena had been forced to stay at an AirBnB apartment after running into difficulties with his hotel reservation and posted receipts to back up his explanation.

He wrote: ''Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th.

''We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.

''On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home.(sic)''

Justin confirmed he plans to take legal action against the accuser.

He wrote: ''Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.''

He has yet to publicly address the allegations related to an incident in 2015, however an insider insisted that is also not true.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight' the 'Love Yourself' singer attended the Met Gala in New York and ''immediately'' afterwards flew back home to Los Angeles with Hailey, without staying in the Big Apple overnight.