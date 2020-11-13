Justin Bieber has covered Brenda Lee's seasonal classic 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' for Amazon Original's festive kickoff.
Justin Bieber has covered 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' for Amazon Original.
The 26-year-old singer has released his own rendition of Brenda Lee's festive classic for Amazon Music's seasonal kickoff with a host of exclusive songs and content for listeners.
He said: "'Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans."
Jess Glynne also got involved with her take on Donny Hathaway’s hit 'This Christmas', and she opened up about the power of music after such a tough year for people around the world.
She explained: “I chose ‘This Christmas’ by Donny Hathaway as I love the tone of this record and I’m thankful that Amazon Music have given me the opportunity to do my own version of it for them.
“This year has been such a hard one and there’s no doubt this Christmas is going to be difficult for so many people.
"Music is so important as it gives us moments of escapism and I think more than ever having an uplifting feel good song is so necessary.”
Mary J. Blige ('Last Christmas'), Jamie Cullum ('In The Bleak Midwinter') and Lennon Stella ('Merry Christmas Darling') have also released singles for Amazon Music, while Carrie Underwood's new original song 'Favourite Time of Year' is now a bonus track on the platform for her album 'My Gift'.
Ryan Redington - VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music - commented: “This Christmas season, it’s important for us to bring our customers more reasons to smile, and to create ways for them to connect with their favourite artists while at home with family."
Patrick Clifton - Head of Music, Amazon Music UK - added: “After Katy Perry’s top forty Christmas Original in 2018 and Ellie Goulding’s ‘River’ topping the charts last year, we’re really excited for our listeners to hear Jess Glynne’s take on the Donny Hathaway classic, as well as the rest of the collection of Christmas Originals that will connect music fans with some of their favourite artists.”
To get started on Christmas listening, simply ask “Alexa, play Christmas music” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on enabled devices, for a mix of the new singles and classic hits.
To learn more, visit amazonmusic.co.uk.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...