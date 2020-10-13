Justin Bieber has confirmed he will release a collaboration with Benny Blanco, titled 'Lonely', on Friday (16.10.20).
Justin Bieber has confirmed he will release a new song on Friday (16.10.20).
The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker has teamed up with Benny Blanco for a new tune, 'Lonely', and he shared a picture of what appears to be someone playing a younger version of himself in the music video.
He wrote on Twitter: "#Lonely with @itsbennyblanco Friday (sic)"
Bieber super-fans - who are known as Beliebers - have speculated Jacob Tremblay could be the star portraying the younger version of the singer.
And the 14-year-old star added fuel to the fire by posting the same tweet and picture as Justin, which was retweeted by Benny.
The forthcoming release comes just a month after Justin and Chance the Rapper released their gospel-tinged collaboration 'Holy'.
He wrote at the time: "New era. New single. It's begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper jbsoon.com (sic)"
The track was accompanied with a music video helmed by Colin Tilley.
The video stars Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny, with the latter playing Bieber's love interest. In the clip, the pair end up seeking help with their relationship from Valderrama's soldier alter ego, who says: "I'm headed in the direction of a warm meal if you guys are up for it."
Destiny - who features on the Fox show 'Stars' and 'Grown-ish' - was a former Bieber mega-fan, who won a competition to fly to the Los Angeles premiere of his 'Never Say Never' movie in 2011.
What's more, 'Holy' was the first song from the 26-year-old star since his studio album 'Changes', which was released in February.
Justin is set to head out on his 'Changes Tour' in 2021.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...