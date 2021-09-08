A new Justin Bieber documentary will follow the lead-up to the star's first concert in three years.

'Justin Bieber: Our World' will hit Amazon Prime on October 8, and invites fans to experience the "intense and exciting" ride as the pop megastar prepared for his New Year’s Eve 2020 live-streamed show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker has once again teamed up with filmmaker Michael D. Ratner on the film, who was behind his 2020 YouTube docu-series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', which provided Beliebers with an intimate look at the singer's life, music-making process and marriage to wife Hailey Bieber.

In a statement for his upcoming documentary, Justin said: “Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me.

“This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Meanwhile, 'Love Yourself' star is set to return to the MTV VMAs stage for the first time in six years.

The last time the 27-year-old star played the iconic awards show was in 2015 when he performed his popular hit 'What Do You Mean?'.

This weekend, the 'Yummy' hitmaker leads the nominations, with nods in three of the top categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop.

Justin stars in the music video for the DJ Khaled and Drake track ‘Popstar’, which is nominated for Video of the Year and Best Direction, while ‘Peaches’ - which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon - is up for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Editing.

His final nomination comes in the Best Cinematography category, where ‘Holy’ - his track with Chance The Rapper - is nominated.

The MTV VMAs, which take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday (12.09.21), will be broadcast in the UK on Monday, September 13 at 9pm on MTV.