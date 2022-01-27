Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic are among the most-nominated artists at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 27-year-old pop idol has earned nine nods in total, including top prizes for 'Peaches' with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and 'Stay' with The Kid LAROI.
Both tracks will contest Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits', Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license', 'Easy On Me' by Adele, 'Silk Sonic's 'Leave The Door Open', Dua Lipa's 'Levitating', Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More', Ariana Grande's 'positions', and 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' by Lil Nas X.
Justin will also go head-to-head with Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd for Male Artist of the Year.
Olivia's haul also includes a nod for Female Artist of the Year, which will see her up against Ariana, Doja, Dua, and Taylor Swift.
The 18-year-old pop superstar will compete against herself in the Best Lyrics category with both ‘deja vu’ and ‘drivers license’ in contention for the prize.
Mega-hit 'drivers license' is also up for Song of the Year and Best Music Video, while 'good 4 u' is nominated for Best TikTok Bop of the Year.
For the latter, Olivia will compete against the likes of ‘Beggin'‘ by Maneskin, ‘Just For Me’ by PinkPantheress, ‘Kiss Me More’,
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’, 'Stay', Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot S***', Doja's 'Woman', and 'Up' by Cardi B.
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak also swept the board and will contest the likes of BTS, Dan + Shay and Maroon 5 for Best Duo/Group of the Year.
Elsewhere, Adele's '30', Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy', ABBA's 'Voyage', and Lorde's 'Solar Power' are among the nods for Best Comeback Album.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22.
An abridged list of the nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is:
Song of the Year:
‘Bad Habits’ - Ed Sheeran
‘drivers license’ - Olivia Rodrigo
‘Easy On Me’ – Adele
‘Kiss Me More’ - Doja Cat featuring SZA
‘Leave The Door Open’ - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
‘Levitating’ - Dua Lipa
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ - Lil Nas X
‘Peaches’ - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
‘positions’ - Ariana Grande
‘Stay’ - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
‘Best Friend’- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
‘If I Didn't Love You’ - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
‘Kiss Me More’ - Doja Cat featuring SZA
‘Peaches’ - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
‘Stay’ - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Alternative Artist of the Year:
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Rock Artist of the Year:
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
R&B Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
Best Lyrics:
‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)’ - Taylor Swift
‘Bad Habits’ - Ed Sheeran
‘deja vu’ - Olivia Rodrigo
‘drivers license’ - Olivia Rodrigo
‘Easy On Me’ - Adele
‘Happier Than Ever’ - Billie Eilish
‘Heat Waves’ - Glass Animals
‘Leave The Door Open’ - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ - Lil Nas X
‘Your Power’ - Billie Eilish
Best Cover Song:
‘Fix You’ (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
‘good 4 u’ (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
‘Happier Than Ever’ (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
‘Heather’ (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
‘I'm Still Standing’ (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
‘Nothing Else Matters’ (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
Best Comeback Album:
‘30’ - Adele
‘Certified Lover Boy’ - Drake
‘Medicine At Midnight’ - Foo Fighters
‘Solar Power’ - Lorde
‘Star-Crossed’ - Kacey Musgraves
‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ - Bleachers
‘Voyage’ - ABBA
Best Music Video:
‘Bad Habits’ - Ed Sheeran
‘Build a B****’ - Bella Poarch
‘Butter’ - BTS
‘drivers license’ - Olivia Rodrigo
‘Kiss Me More’ - Doja Cat featuring Sza
‘Leave The Door Open’ - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ - Lil Nas X
‘Peaches’ - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
‘Save Your Tears’ - The Weeknd
‘Stay’ - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
TikTok Bop of the Year:
‘Beggin'‘ - Måneskin
‘good 4 u’ - Olivia Rodrigo
‘Just For Me’ - PinkPantheress
‘Kiss Me More’ - Doja Cat featuring SZA
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ - Lil Nas X
‘Stay’ - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
‘Thot S***’ - Megan Thee Stallion
‘TWINNEM’ - Coi Leray
‘Up’ - Cardi B
‘Woman’ - Doja Cat
