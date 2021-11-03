Justin Bieber and Coldplay lead the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2021.

The annual festive two-dayer returns to London's The O2 arena on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December, and the first wave of performers for the first night were confirmed by Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' on Wednesday morning (03.11.21).

Also joining the US pop megastar and Chris Martin and co are Years & Years, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Jesy Nelson, Sigrid, and Mimi Webb.

Olly Alexander is making his solo debut at JBB, having previously performed with his old Years & Years bandmates, as is former Little Mix star Jesy.

And it will be the first time viral TikTok sensation Mimi - who is best known for her hits '24/5' and 'Good Without' - has played the Christmas concert extravaganza.

Plus, gig-goers can experience the inaugural Capital Weekender Live with MistaJam and Friends, with Billen Ted, Riton and 220 KID set to entertain the masses.

The bill for Sunday will be announced on Thursday's (04.11.21) show on Capital FM from 8am.

Over the years, the likes of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Stormzy, and Ed Sheeran have played JBB.

Tickets will go on sale from AXS.com on Friday (05.11.21).