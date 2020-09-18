Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper have released their gospel-tinged collaboration 'Holy'.

The pop superstar has launched a ''new era'' in his pop career with the release of the new single, which is accompanied with a music video helmed by Colin Tilley, who directed Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's WAP promo.

The video stars Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny and the latter plays Bieber's love interest, and the pair end up seeking help with their relationship from Valderrama's soldier alter ego, who says: ''I'm headed in the direction of a warm meal if you guys are up for it.''

Destiny - who features on the Fox show 'Stars' and 'Grown-ish' - was a former Bieber mega-fan, who won a competition to fly to the Los Angeles premiere of his 'Never Say Never' movie in 2011.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Bieber wrote alongside the artwork: ''New era. New single. It's begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper jbsoon.com (sic)''

Chance also shared the news on his own social media accounts.

He captioned a photograph of Bieber wearing his merchandise: ''#HOLY WITH @JUSTINBIEBER FRIDAY !!! PRE-SAVE IT NOW!! (sic)''

'Holy' is the first song from the 26-year-old star since his studio album 'Changes', which was released in February.

Meanwhile, Bieber is set to head out on his 'Changes Tour' in 2021.

The 'Yummy' singer was forced to postpone his international tour in support of his fifth studio album before its May 14 start date this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he'll instead be heading out on the road next year.

In a statement, he said: ''I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour. We've been through so much ... We've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.''The Grammy-winner will begin his world tour - which will be his first in four years - on June 2, 2021 at San Diego's Pechanga Arena.