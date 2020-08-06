Justin Bieber says ''one of the most special moments of his life'' was being baptised with his wife.

The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker was joined by his spouse Hailey Bieber and their friends and family to mark the special occasion.

He wrote on Instagram: ''The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptised together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hailey previously admitted she thinks her husband Justin has had a ''way crazier 'famous' experience'' than her growing up.

She said:: ''To be honest, I don't really think I was ever famous. ''Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he's had a way crazier 'famous' experience really young. I got to grow up and get my driver's licence and really be normal until the past three years of my life.''

And Hailey had previously confessed the scrutiny of her marriage to Justin Bieber has made her feel like ''less of a woman''.

Answering fan questions on their Facebook Watch show 'The Biebers on Watch' when one asked how they ''manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship,'' she admitted: ''It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons .... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman ... I think when people have a lot to say or go out of there way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves.''