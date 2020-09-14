Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber marked their second wedding anniversary with a low-key picnic.

The loved-up pair were seen grabbing snacks from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (13.09.20) before heading to a park to enjoy the sunshine.

Hailey, 23, shared snaps of herself sitting on a blanket with the pair's haul of goodies next to her, and captioned the post: ''picnic lady.''

Justin, meanwhile, shared a clip of his wife singing to 'Never Call Me' by Jhené Aiko and Kurupt.

The pop star wrote: ''2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo. (sic)'', along with the kiss emoji.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker and the model first tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, before hosting a lavish ceremony with friends and family on September 30, 2019, in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Justin recently vowed to give up his ''selfish desires'' every day in order to be a ''good husband and future dad''.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to reflect on his past and admitted that growing up in the spotlight as a teenager meant his ''insecurities and frustrations'' were dictated by what he valued in life at the time and his ''ego and power'' destroyed his relationships.

The 'As Long as You Love Me' hitmaker explained that he's now ''motivated by truth and love'' and what he values in life has changed.

He wrote alongside a studio snap of himself: ''I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.''

Justin's vow to focus on being the best husband and father one day comes after sources claimed the topic of becoming parents has become a ''very real conversation'' for the couple.