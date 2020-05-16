Justin Bieber wishes he had been celibate before marriage.

The 26-year-old singer tied the knot with 23-year-old model Hailey Bieber in 2018 and Justin - who previously dated Selena Gomez and Chantel Jeffries - admitted that if he could go back and save his virginity for Hailey, he would.

Speaking on their Facebook series 'The Biebers on Watch', Justin said: ''[There are] probably a lot of things I would change. I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage.

''I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody.''

Hailey added: ''I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.''

And Hailey - who was previously linked to Drake and Shawn Mendes - recently admitted she was ''ridden with guilt'' during the first six months of her marriage to Justin, because she felt so guilty about going into a relationship without a clean slate.

Speaking to Natalie Manuel Lee for her Hillsong Channel show, 'Now With Natalie', she said: ''We all wish there were things we had never done and we all wish that there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make but what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and every bad decision I made - everything I was making myself feel guilty for - actually led to me getting married and it led to me being a wife.

''Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn't done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it's A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we've done but it doesn't have to define who we are and it didn't have to define me in my relationship.''