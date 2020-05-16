Justin Bieber wishes he had been celibate before marriage because he thinks sex is confusing.
Justin Bieber wishes he had been celibate before marriage.
The 26-year-old singer tied the knot with 23-year-old model Hailey Bieber in 2018 and Justin - who previously dated Selena Gomez and Chantel Jeffries - admitted that if he could go back and save his virginity for Hailey, he would.
Speaking on their Facebook series 'The Biebers on Watch', Justin said: ''[There are] probably a lot of things I would change. I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage.
''I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody.''
Hailey added: ''I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.''
And Hailey - who was previously linked to Drake and Shawn Mendes - recently admitted she was ''ridden with guilt'' during the first six months of her marriage to Justin, because she felt so guilty about going into a relationship without a clean slate.
Speaking to Natalie Manuel Lee for her Hillsong Channel show, 'Now With Natalie', she said: ''We all wish there were things we had never done and we all wish that there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make but what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and every bad decision I made - everything I was making myself feel guilty for - actually led to me getting married and it led to me being a wife.
''Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn't done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it's A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we've done but it doesn't have to define who we are and it didn't have to define me in my relationship.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...