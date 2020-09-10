Jussie Smollett wishes he could ''yell from the rooftop'' about his ongoing criminal case with the city of Chicago.

The 38-year-old actor has once again denied staging a fake hate crime against himself in early 2019 and has admitted he wishes he could speak more candidly about the incident.

Addressing the case on Instagram Live, Jussie explained: ''It's been beyond frustrating because to be somebody that's so outspoken ... it's been difficult to be so quiet.

''To not be able to say all of the things that you want to say, to not be able to yell from the rooftop.''

Although he continues to follow the advice of his attorneys, Jussie can't see what ''staying quiet has really done''.

The 'Empire' star - who claims to have been attacked outside his apartment building by two men wearing ski masks - said: ''I don't think people realise that I've just been wrapped up in some form of a case for the last, approaching, in just a couple of months approaching two years. It's been beyond frustrating.

''I'm certainly not going rogue. I'm still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that. But I just don't see honestly what staying quiet has really done. Where it has gotten me?''

Despite maintaining his innocence, Jussie isn't feeling optimistic about his case, saying the city of Chicago ''won't let this go''.

The actor also fears the court could seek to make an ''example'' of him.

Jussie - who has been accused of making multiple false police reports - said: ''They won't let this go. It doesn't matter. There is an example being made.

''And the sad thing is that there's an example being made of someone that did not do what they're being accused of.''