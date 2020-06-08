Jussie Smollett has accused the city of Chicago of trying to cover for police officers involved in his legal case.

The former 'Empire' star is currently in a legal battle with the city - which is suing him for $130,000 over claims he staged a racist and homophobic attack on himself back in January 2019 - and has now alleged Chicago is refusing to hand over evidence that its police officers lied about his case.

Jussie filed a request to see documents about the termination of Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who he says was involved in the original case against him, which was dropped in March 2019.

According to TMZ, the actor believes his case also relates to the current protests happening across America in response to the death of George Floyd, because he claims the police showed misconduct in their handling of his case.

In his new legal documents, Jussie said: ''As we see millions across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the City, by its refusal to produce the requested documents, is choosing to actively resist a citizen's lawful efforts to reveal dishonesty.''

However, the city of Chicago maintains the case is about Jussie allegedly lying to police, and not Eddie Johnson, so is opposing his request to see the documentation.

Jussie is adamant of his innocence, adding: ''The City and CPD knew Mr. Smollett was innocent, and that the City has relentlessly pursued Mr. Smollett even after the charges against Mr. Smollett were dismissed.''

The actor initially faced charges for allegedly staging the attack in March, and when charges were dropped, the city of Chicago filed legal documents to sue him in order to pay for the cost of investigating the alleged crime.

Jussie then filed a counter-claim against the city for malicious prosecution, but was told in April the case would not be moving ahead.

However, District Court Judge Virginia Kendall said in her ruling that the 37-year-old star can refile the case if he is found not guilty in his upcoming trial on the original charges of fabricating the assault.