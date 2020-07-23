Jurnee Smollett wants to play Black Canary again.

The 33-year-old actress played the role of the screaming superhero in 'Birds of Prey' and has revealed she is keen on returning as the DC character.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jurnee said: ''It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and (I was) so honoured to take on that mantle. I would absolutely do it again if given a chance.''

The 'True Blood' star previously suggested that there was a lot more to come from Black Canary, with 'Birds of Prey' serving as the origin story for the character.

Jurnee explained: ''She's a beast, but I had to be really patient and kind of like reel that in because it is an origin story.

''She's not there yet, so it was great to explore this idea of, you know, a woman who's really needing to be emancipated from a state of mind. Because she's really the one in her own way.

''I mean, she's the most powerful person in the room. She's got the Canary Cry and yet she's choosing to hide it. And she's very much the reluctant hero.''

The actress added that a stand-alone blockbuster for Black Canary would be ''incredible''.

Asked if she'd like to be in a spin-off, she said: ''That would be incredible.''

Jurnee also praised her 'Birds of Prey' co-star Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan for embracing diverse stories.

She commented: ''It takes a Margot Robbie and a Cathy Yan, being like, 'We want an all-girl gang, and yo, let's just ask the person we think that's the best for the project'.

''Times are changing. It's exciting because for an artist like myself, I get so bored.''