Juno Temple has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic left her with body image issues.

The 'Ted Lasso' actress admitted that being stuck at home or seeing herself constantly in FaceTime calls left her more critical of her body than ever.

Juno believes many people can identify with "hating parts of your body, exteriorly, and then having to remind yourself that it’s okay to not be a certain size, a certain height, all of those things".

However, Juno, 32, also revealed that being forced to slow down, because of the pandemic, has helped her to grow as a person and to understand that "getting older is a really beautiful thing".

She told MarieClaire.com: "The more you experience and the more knowledge you gain, the better you are as an individual on the planet—and also definitely as an actor, because you just have more to tap into.

"The break in work meant that it was time to process some things and actually maybe listen and learn a bit about your brain in a way that you hadn’t necessarily made time for.

"I've got perpetual Peter Pan syndrome. And I think this was a kind of reality check in that actually getting older is a really beautiful thing.”