English actress Juno Temple has admitted that Brexit - the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union - has changed how she feels about her home country.
The 31-year-old actress was born in London but currently lives with her boyfriend in Los Angeles and she admitted that Brexit - the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union - has changed how she feels about her home country.
She told Marie Claire UK: ''I miss the people. Last year, I shot a TV thing in London for five months and it was an interesting place to be with Brexit going on. I think it's the worst thing that could ever happen to England - I was really proud of being European. Being English is something that feels a bit alien to me and I felt a kind of heavy sadness in the UK at the end of last year.
''I actually did the anti-Brexit March in London on my own, kind of by accident as my American agent was in town and the taxi dropped me off and said 'I don't know I can get you much closer'. It was right by Hyde Park and I was 45 minutes late for my new agent, but he understood. It felt like a really great thing to be part of.''
'Little Birds' actress Juno also admitted that watching herself back on screen can be a ''head f***''.
She explained: ''I find it quite difficult. I can be very critical of my performance like, 'Oh god, I wish I made that choice differently'. Or sometimes I'm just critical like a girl, about the way I look, you know? I think that's the hard thing about being an actress in a world where we're pumped with what's supposed to be 'perfection'. It can be a bit of a head f**k''.
