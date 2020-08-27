Acclaimed actress Juliette Binoche is poised to receive the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival.
Juliette Binoche is set to receive the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival.
The 56-year-old star - who previously won an Academy Award for her performance in 'The English Patient' - will be handed the coveted accolade at the upcoming festival in Switzerland.
Juliette - who will also present her latest movie, 'La Bonne Epouse', at the festival - said: ''I am very happy to come to the Zurich Film Festival in this year that is so special for the world and for the cinema.
''It's great that the Zurich Film Festival exists and can defend the cinema and the various international cultures represented through the films it presents to its audience.
''I'm very touched to be honoured with the Golden Icon Award, but above all it's the films and the directors who made them that will be honoured through me.''
Juliette previously attended the festival back in 2014 and she already cannot wait to return.
This year, the event opens on September 24 and runs until October 4.
She explained: ''I was impressed by the dynamism of the festival when I came in 2014 to meet the public.
''Meeting people who are passionate about other people and cultures has always made me move forward, because with each new film that's what determines me: meeting new worlds and through the characters I embody allow audiences from all over the world to discover new universes in turn.
''Thanks to the Zurich Festival and see you soon!''
Previous recipients of the Golden Icon Award include Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere and Sean Penn.
Juliette will also discuss her career in the movie business as part of a Zurich Film Festival Masters session on October 1.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
For most people in the modern world, they don't need to think about the consequences...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
With a stripped-down, bare-faced performance, Juliette Binoche is utterly wonderful in this tense French drama....
Jack Marcus is an eccentric English teacher at a prep school in the country who...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Too prickly for mainstream crowds and rather emotionally sentimental for arthouse fans, this drama may...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...
US troops are sent in to Manhattan via HALO jumping to save the ravaged city...