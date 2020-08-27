Juliette Binoche is set to receive the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival.

The 56-year-old star - who previously won an Academy Award for her performance in 'The English Patient' - will be handed the coveted accolade at the upcoming festival in Switzerland.

Juliette - who will also present her latest movie, 'La Bonne Epouse', at the festival - said: ''I am very happy to come to the Zurich Film Festival in this year that is so special for the world and for the cinema.

''It's great that the Zurich Film Festival exists and can defend the cinema and the various international cultures represented through the films it presents to its audience.

''I'm very touched to be honoured with the Golden Icon Award, but above all it's the films and the directors who made them that will be honoured through me.''

Juliette previously attended the festival back in 2014 and she already cannot wait to return.

This year, the event opens on September 24 and runs until October 4.

She explained: ''I was impressed by the dynamism of the festival when I came in 2014 to meet the public.

''Meeting people who are passionate about other people and cultures has always made me move forward, because with each new film that's what determines me: meeting new worlds and through the characters I embody allow audiences from all over the world to discover new universes in turn.

''Thanks to the Zurich Festival and see you soon!''

Previous recipients of the Golden Icon Award include Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere and Sean Penn.

Juliette will also discuss her career in the movie business as part of a Zurich Film Festival Masters session on October 1.