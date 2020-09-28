Julianne Moore would have been happy to reprise her role as Dr. Sarah Harding in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise but was never approached about a return.
Julianne Moore would have returned to the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, but was never asked.
The Oscar-winning actress played Dr. Sarah Harding in the 1997 film 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' - the sequel to Steven Spielberg's original 1993 movie - and revealed she has never been approached about taking on the role again, as the likes of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will do in the upcoming 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
When asked by Collider if she is interested in a return to the dinosaur action series, Julianne, 59, said: ''Yeah, Sarah Harding. Maybe she's not done yet. I don't know. But no one has approached me. That's OK! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!''
Sam, Jeff and Laura Dern are set to reprise their roles in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Ellie Sattler respectively with director Colin Trevorrow warning film fans not to underestimate their return as they will have a key part to play in the motion picture.
The 44-year-old director told SYFY WIRE: ''I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie.
''It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Maggie's has always been practically minded and now that she's in her thirties and has...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Laurel Hester and Stacie Andree couldn't be more different. While the former is a highly...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This isn't a tell-all doc about the iconic filmmaker: it's a love letter from his...