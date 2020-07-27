Julianne Moore reportedly decided to move house to a gated community after finding a drunken stranger on her couch.
The 59-year-old actress put her modest Montauk country cottage on the market back in 2015 when she moved to a gated mansion property in the same area, and it has now been reported her move was prompted by a stranger she found passed out on her couch.
Sources told Page Six the Oscar winner's previous Hamptons home was a humble 1,000-square-foot cottage with three bedrooms, which she bought with director husband Bart Freundlich for just over $1 million in 2007.
Julianne reportedly didn't mind friendly fans who visited the address to try and spot the star, but she eventually put the property up for sale for $3.5 million in 2015 when she woke up one morning to find a drunken female stranger crashing on her couch.
The 'Gloria Bell' star and her husband - with whom she has son Caleb, 22, and daughter Liv, 18 - then upped sticks and moved to a more private property, complete with a gated driveway surrounded by 10-plus acres of land in a secluded enclave.
Meanwhile, Julianne is set to feel lonely in her new home soon, as her daughter is set to head off to college as soon as she graduates from high school.
The 'Still Alice' actress said in November she is worried about suffering from empty nest syndrome when her daughter leaves home, as she's still reeling from her son's departure a few years ago.
She said: ''Caleb is now at college, but Liv is still at school ... Don't talk to me about it, I'm already caught up in a flood of emotions at the idea that she will leave soon!
''Everything changes when the children leave the nest, the dynamics become completely new. It happens to everyone, doesn't it? Then a new chapter begins: new challenges and emotions, some even exciting, different years ahead and inevitable moments of nostalgia for when they were young.''
