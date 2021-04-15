Chloë Sevigny, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julianne Moore and Indya Moore star in Jim Jarmusch’s Saint Laurent short, 'French Water'.

The fashion film showcases the French fashion house’s Women’s Summer 2021 collection.

The nine-minute clip sees 'Big Lebowski' star Julianne and filmmaker-and-model Chloë look for English-French actress Charlotte at an empty venue at the end of a dinner party.

The guests - who go through multiple outfit changes - are served water by a waiter played by actor-and-model Leon Reilly - the son of screen legend John C. Reilly.

Saint Laurent CEO Anthony Vaccarello also served as art director for the film.

A description read: “The dinner party is over.

“A lone waiter is watching guests search for Charlotte.

"The echoes of their whispers multiply. Anthony Vaccarello chose Jim Jarmusch to orchestrate a dreamy, surreal ballet, following his own rules.

"Mysterious, elusive Charlotte keeps disappearing and reappearing. Tangled until creating a form of vertigo, space and time spin beautifully. Into eternity.”

The latest short from Saint Laurent follows December's short promo by Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé.Charlotte Rampling starred as a “mysterious and haunted priestess in the 'Summer of '21' film.

The 75-year-old actress appeared alongside a number of high fashion models.

The film started in a grand estate with the likes of Anok Yai, Antonia Przedpelski, Assa Baradji, Aylah Mae Peterson, Clara Deshayes, Grace Hartzel, Kim Schell, Mica Arganaraz, Miriam Sanchez, Sora Choi and Stefania Cristian, wandering through the eerie mansion dressed head-to-toe in garments from the collection.

They then gathered in a theatre-like setting in front of a stage before a haunted Charlotte appeared before their eyes in a bed of rose petals.

A press release at the time stated: "A familiar and timeless feeling. Dreaminess and tension, decadence and danger. The unsettling strangeness of those girls gravitating around Charlotte Rampling, the mysterious and haunted priestess."

It followed Gaspar's first short film for Saint Laurent 'Lux Aeterna' which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.