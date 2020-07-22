Julianne Hough reportedly wants to rekindle romance with Brooks Laich, after she split from him in May after three years together.
The 32-year-old professional dancer ended her marriage to the hockey star in late May after three years together, but it has now been claimed they could be set to get back together again.
A source explained to Us Weekly magazine: ''They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them. But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.''
Julianne hinted at regretting her decision to leave Brooks earlier this month, when she posted a quote which spoke about feeling ''depressed'' and ''hopeless''.
The quote read: ''When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you. Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver.''
Meanwhile, it was recently reported the former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro had broken up with Brooks, 37, because she ''wasn't ready to build a family'' with him.
Another insider had said: ''In the last two years, those closest to Julianne and Brooks watched as they grew apart. Julianne seemed to be going through a period of self-discovery and change which isn't what Brooks had planned for. He loved the life they had and wanted nothing more than to build a family together but Julianne wasn't ready.
''[Brooks] isn't ready to date yet and is just trying to get used to his life as a single guy.''
The source also claimed both Julianne and Brooks have found the split ''difficult'', and they are now each trying to ''get back to some semblance of normal life'' without one another.
They added: ''Julianne and Brooks truly were best friends, loved each other, and planned to spend their lives together despite their final decision to call it quits. This split has been difficult on both of them and right now they are doing everything they can to get back to some semblance of normal life without one another.''
