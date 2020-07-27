Julianne Hough celebrated her birthday with her estranged husband at the weekend.

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional split from Brooks Laich two months ago, but the hockey player was among the guests at a surprise pool party on Saturday (25.07.20), five days after the blonde beauty turned 32.

Julianne's friend Nina Dobrev shared a number of videos and photos from the bash, with one showing the birthday girl jumping onto a raft in the pool while Brooks laughed in the background.

On her own Instagram Story, the dancer shared a photo of the celebrations and wrote: ''Feeling super loved right now.''

The party came a few days after it was reported Brooks is ''open'' to trying to repair his marriage, after previously feeling too ''humiliated'' to consider it.

A source said: ''At first Brooks was not open to reconciling.

''She bruised his ego and left him feeling humiliated, but he never stopped loving her. He was doing all of this to give her what she needed. Now that some has passed, it seems like he's more open to the idea of reconciling.

''It's been a very fluid situation. They still love each other, and the lines of communication are open.''

According to the insider, Julianne wanted to end the relationship because she felt ''there was more out there in the world for her to experience, and that perhaps she had settled down into married life too soon'', but has now begun to think differently after the coronavirus pandemic gave her time to reflect.

The insider said: ''With the world now on pause, Julianne doesn't have the distractions she had several months ago and finds herself missing Brooks.

''It really hit her over her birthday that maybe she moved too quickly and didn't appreciate what she and Brooks had together.''

The pair are both said to have ''complicated'' feelings about their future.

The source said: ''To say things are complicated would be an understatement, but it doesn't seem like either one of them is ready to close the door for good.''