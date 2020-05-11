Julianne Hough bought her mum Marriann a house for Mother's Day (10.05.20), which she described as ''unbelievable''.
The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum surprised her mother Marriann on the annual holiday by taking her to a beautiful new home, before revealing she had actually purchased the property for her to live in.
In a video posted to Instagram, Julianne told her mother: ''This is yours, mum.''
And Marriann was clearly overjoyed with the present, as she gushed over the large tree in the property's front lawn, and said the home ''could not be better''.
She said: ''I cannot believe it. Look at this, I love trees. I just love this tree, it's very big. Look at this little walkway. It could not be better. It's unbelievable.''
Julianne wrote in the caption of the clip: ''My Mother has given given given..... its now her time to receive. Happy Mother's Day Momma! (sic)''
The dancer's husband, Brooks Laich, also commented on the video, insisting the sweet gesture was ''the best thing ever''.
Meanwhile, Julianne and Brooks have been self-isolating away from each other amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the blonde beauty remaining in California whilst the retired hockey star spends time in Idaho.
And Julianne recently admitted she's having a ''magical'' time on her own.
She said: ''I'm really enjoying this time where I can connect to what's really important in my life.
''Being on tour for three months and travelling and starting a business ... it's a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I've been on my own.
''My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work ... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time.''
Things haven't been going so smoothly for Brooks though, as he said he's ''lost [his] sex drive'' since spending so much time away from his spouse.
The 36-year-old sports star said: ''I'm in Idaho, my wife is in LA, so not much of that [sex] going on here. I would probably lose my sex drive when stress ramps up, that's just what I feel in this situation.
''It's all Idaho bush, I'm cutting down trees, clearing brush. After that, I cook supper and I make a fire and then I'm wiped out, I really don't have a sexual charge, I'm so wiped out. During this quarantine time, I'm not in the proximity to my wife. I'm not in the same room with her, and with what I'm doing here, that my sex drive wouldn't be at its peak.''
