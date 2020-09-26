Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are ''working'' on their marriage, after they decided to go their separate ways in May.
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are ''working'' on their marriage.
The estranged couple announced in May they were splitting after three years of marriage, but sources have now said it seems a reconciliation between the pair is ''looking more and more likely''.
An insider told People magazine: ''[Julianne and Brooks are] definitely working on their marriage again. A reconciliation is looking more and more likely.''
The decision to call time on their marriage was announced in a joint statement earlier this year, after they had spent months self-isolating separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Brooks, 37, in Idaho and Julianne, 32, at home in Los Angeles.
Their statement read: ''We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.''
Despite their split, the pair have remained close, with former hockey player Brooks even joining Julianne to celebrate her 32nd birthday in July.
And Brooks later said his wedding day was the ''greatest time of [his] life'', as he lamented for those who are unable to get married this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: ''I have friends that have had to postpone their wedding and my heart absolutely breaks for them, because reflecting on my wedding and how that was just the greatest time of my life, I just want everybody to have that experience. That memory of your world, her world, both worlds colliding, the people you love the most in the world coming together to celebrate love.
''I just want that for people and it breaks my heart to hear weddings being postponed and so my perspective would be yeah, from the guy's standpoint it is as disappointing or saddening if the wedding has to be postponed.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
Nicholas Sparks strikes again with yet another film based on a misty-eyed novel about tormented...
When Katie Feldman flees from her city and winds up in the picturesque town of...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
A surprisingly faithful remake of the iconic 1984 hit, this crowd-pleasing romp finds some intriguing...
Ren McCormack moves to Beaumont, Tennessee from Boston. He soon becomes friends with a boy...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...