Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are ''working'' on their marriage.

The estranged couple announced in May they were splitting after three years of marriage, but sources have now said it seems a reconciliation between the pair is ''looking more and more likely''.

An insider told People magazine: ''[Julianne and Brooks are] definitely working on their marriage again. A reconciliation is looking more and more likely.''

The decision to call time on their marriage was announced in a joint statement earlier this year, after they had spent months self-isolating separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Brooks, 37, in Idaho and Julianne, 32, at home in Los Angeles.

Their statement read: ''We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.''

Despite their split, the pair have remained close, with former hockey player Brooks even joining Julianne to celebrate her 32nd birthday in July.

And Brooks later said his wedding day was the ''greatest time of [his] life'', as he lamented for those who are unable to get married this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''I have friends that have had to postpone their wedding and my heart absolutely breaks for them, because reflecting on my wedding and how that was just the greatest time of my life, I just want everybody to have that experience. That memory of your world, her world, both worlds colliding, the people you love the most in the world coming together to celebrate love.

''I just want that for people and it breaks my heart to hear weddings being postponed and so my perspective would be yeah, from the guy's standpoint it is as disappointing or saddening if the wedding has to be postponed.''