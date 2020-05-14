Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich ''never tried'' to have a baby.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional insists she didn't get her eggs frozen to have IVF with her husband but instead wanted to do it as more of a ''precautionary measure''.

She said: ''I think the healthier I am from the inside out - as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I'm putting into my body - the better prepared I'll be when the time comes. We never actually tried to get pregnant. It was more of a precautionary measure: Let's do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs.''

And Julianne insists she is putting no time limits or pressures on having her own baby one day.

Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she added: ''I believe in soul love, whatever that looks like. I kind of don't believe in labels. It doesn't mean that I won't have a baby, etc. It just means that I've unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing.''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old dancer previously admitted she is having a ''magical time'' isolating alone.

She said: ''I'm really enjoying this time where I can connect to what's really important in my life. Being on tour for three months and travelling and starting a business ... it's a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious.

''I've been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time ...

''I feel alone ... I miss people a lot, I want to hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this.''