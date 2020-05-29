Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have split.

The couple - who have been quarantining separately amidst the coronavirus lockdown - have confirmed their marriage has come to an end after three years together.

In a statement, they said: ''We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.''

In the current lockdown, Brooks has been spending time in Idaho whilst Julianne has remained in California.

Speaking about their time apart, Julianne recently admitted she was having a ''magical'' time on her own.

She said: ''I'm really enjoying this time where I can connect to what's really important in my life. Being on tour for three months and travelling and starting a business ... it's a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I've been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work ... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time.''

Whilst ice hockey player Brooks Laich added: ''There's a part of me that enjoys isolation and there's a part of me that just gets drained when I'm around too many people. [His husky] Koda is awesome. I'm up in Idaho, I'm at my house in Idaho. I spend all day outside. I have 10-and-a-half acres here.

''Our property is pretty big. And I've just been a mass cleaning of it, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.''