Gabrielle Union has reached an ''amicable resolution'' with NBC over her discrimination allegations against 'America's Got Talent', her representatives have announced.
The 47-year-old actress was announced to be leaving the judging panel of the show after just one season last November and it was later reported she had complained about alleged racial insensitivity on set, while she and fellow departing panellist Julianne Hough also complained they had been subjected to ″excessive notes'' on their physical appearance, sparking an internal investigation.
A joint statement has now been released by NBC and Gabrielle's representatives confirming a resolution has been reached.
The statement read: ''We've reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.''
The 'Being Mary Jane' star filed a discrimination complaint against NBC, Simon Cowell, FremantleMedia and Syco Entertainment in California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing in June this year.
However, the case has since been closed as she instead requested an immediate right to sue, which she was granted.
Her official complaint came after NBC previously conducted an independent investigation into Gabrielle's allegations, but she was unhappy with how it was handled.
She said at the time: ''They were like, 'We're going to commission this independent investigation.' Well, silly me. I thought independent was independent, but when NBC and Fremantle and Syco pay for that investigation, they control it.
''They turn over what they believe to be inflammatory things, or things that are not advantageous to me, over to the head of NBC, Paul Telegdy, who uses those things that he thinks are smoking guns to shoot down my claims.
''He then threatens my agent [by saying,] 'Gabrielle better watch who she calls a racist' in the middle of an investigation about racism and discrimination. This is what's happening from the top of the company.''
NBC previously insisted it was ''categorically untrue'' that any threats had been made towards the star.
They said in a statement: ''We took Ms. Union's concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.''
