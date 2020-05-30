Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's split was a ''long time coming''.

The couple - who have been quarantining separately amidst the coronavirus lockdown - confirmed their marriage has come to an end this week after three years together, and sources have now said the news didn't come as a surprise for those close to them.

An insider claimed: ''Julianne and Brooks' split was a long time coming. They argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues.''

The source says the pair were ''trying to find themselves'' whilst quarantining apart, but there is no longer a ''romantic'' love between them.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, they added: ''[They have been] trying to finding themselves separate from one another and deal with any issues they've faced that were exasperated while married. There's still a love there, but not in a romantic sense.''

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum and the hockey player, 36, announced their split in a joint statement.

The statement read: ''We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.''

In the current lockdown, Brooks has been spending time in Idaho whilst Julianne has remained in California.

And the 31-year-old dancer recently said she was having a ''magical'' time on her own.

She said: ''I'm really enjoying this time where I can connect to what's really important in my life. Being on tour for three months and travelling and starting a business ... it's a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I've been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work ... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time.''