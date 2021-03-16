The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has insisted there will always be a place for rock.
Julian Casablancas says anyone who says rock is "dead" has lost their imagination.
Several artists over the years have declared the genre over, including most recently Kiss rocker Gene Simmons.
However, The Strokes frontman, 42, has insisted that even if rock isn't always popular, there are still elements of it blended in with other styles of music, although he admitted he would gladly see blues-rock retired. Julian is quoted by Rolling Stone as saying: “I think people who say things are ‘dead,’ I feel like it means their imagination possibly has died.
“There’s room for so many genres of music; not necessarily blues-rock, please, no more of that.
“All kinds of genres of music can blend in so many ways. Keys themselves, or singing styles or different bending of notes. You can sing an Arabic song with a country twang or vice versa, there’s so much room for stuff.”
Gene, 71, recently insisted there's been no true rock artists since 1988, whereas before then there was the likes of Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Stones and Pink Floyd.
He said: "The point is, yeah, rock is dead because if we play the game from 1958 until 1988, which is 30 years, you had Elvis, The Beatles, The Stones, Pink Floyd, and on and on and on. And you can go to the heavy part of it, which is Metallica, Maiden, if you want to put KISS in there, that’s fine. AC/DC, on and on and on. Even U2, Prince, Bowie, Eagles. And then you get to disco stuff, and Madonna, and that stuff, and Motown, of course. And then from 1988 until today, who’s the new Beatles?"
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.