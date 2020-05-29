The Strokes are excited about the possibility of working on new music as they have a ''good thing going on''.

Julian Casablancas and co released their long-awaited follow-up to 2013's Comedown Machine' in April, 'The New Abnormal', and the band hope fans won't have as long to wait for their next studio effort, because they are ''a little quicker now'' at writing and recording.

Julia said: ''I think it will be a little quicker now. I think we have a good thing going. We have a good relationship with Rick [Rubin].

''In theory, knock on wood, we should be working faster.

''Hard to predict anything but that would be my guess... Albert?''

His bandmate, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr., insisted they've never gotten on better than they have now and he he's excited about their future.

He added to NME.com: ''Yeah, of course - I would want that too.

''A band is a funny thing. I was just thinking, it's so positive that you can be together so long and this moment together is even better than before. ''It's so easy, in time, to lose relationships with people in general.

''So the fact that you work together and there's five people going in and out and you can feel better now - it's just exciting to me.

''I personally feel very excited and I would love nothing more than to make new music, because what we have right now excites me so much.''

The group - which is completed by Nick Valensi, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - haven't always felt that way though.

Julian recently admitted they didn't tour 'Comedown Machine' because of ''conflict and fear'' spreading among the band.

The 'Last Nite' hitmaker said they ''weren't in harmony'' back then and didn't feel it was possible to promote the record.

He confessed: ''You know, maybe in a few years it really won't matter and I'll just say it ... I could explain it, it's not a big deal.''

The indie group felt like they were tied to a band that was ''limiting to our personal lives'' and that they had lost their ''pure brotherly love'' and all ''musical inspiration''.

He continued: ''I guess it's not that controversial, really.

''There was conflict and there was fear and we got through it and we made records, but it wasn't, you know, out of pure brotherly love and musical inspiration.''