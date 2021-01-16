Julia Stiles has revealed that she wants a sequel to 'Save The Last Dance'.
Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas want a 'Save The Last Dance' sequel.
The pair co-starred in the teen romance 20 years ago and revealed that they would love to find out what their characters are doing today.
Julia, 39, told E! News: "It would be so special. I would be a lot less nervous. I'm envisioning, like, me doing the Debbie Allen character in Fame, where now she's a dance teacher and she's smacking her cane against the ballet bar. And then, I don't know."
Sean Patrick, 50, said: "I can never think of something that sounds plausible. Unless, they ended up getting married somehow. But that seems too easy. So it's tough for me to kind of wrap my brain around how that would come to pass. But, you know, if somebody had a good idea, I'd definitely take a look.
"I would love to work with Julia again, now. It would be an incredible pleasure because we're grown-ups now."
And he believes the movie was ahead of its time.
Speaking about the interracial romance at the heart of the film, Sean Patrick said: "Even now in 2021, you don't see a whole lot of major studio films with an interracial couple as the two leads. It was remarkable for that time. It wasn't really about, you know, Black and white and it's so fraught. It was simple, it was sweet, it was pure. It had innocence to it. And I think that's what resonates."
Julia added: "Sean's character believes in Sara. Their connection is something to me that's deeper and just really beautiful."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
An unusual setting gives this low-key horror some added interest, stirring a whiff of issue-based...
Martin and Claudia are two lawyers who were formerly in a relationship. They are roped...
Writer-director David O. Russell's out-of-control filmmaking style is perfectly suited to a romantic-comedy involving mental...
Pat Solitano has just come out of a mental institution where he was sent after...
Last year, Christopher Nolan took memory loss to a new level with his masterful thriller...
It's a week before you get married, and your bachelor party isn't treating you right....
A new school of acting should be constructed based on the method of Ethan Hawke....