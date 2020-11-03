Julia Stiles has boarded the cast of 'Orphan: First Kill', the prequel to the 2009 horror movie 'Orphan'.
The 39-year-old actress has boarded the prequel to the 2009 horror movie 'Orphan' and will star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman, who is reprising the role as the evil 'child' Esther, who is actually an adult woman who suffers from hypopituitarism named Leena Klammer
William Brent Bell is directing the motion picture from a script penned by David Coggeshall.
A description for the flick reads: "Leena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
"But Leena's new life as 'Esther' comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost."
The original 'Orphan' film starred Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard as a couple who adopt nine-year-old Esther after their daughter is stillborn. She then goes on to demonstrate bizarre behaviour and it is revealed that, rather than being a child, she's an adult woman with primordial dwarfism and is merely exploiting families for her own gain and often murderous intent.
Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin are producing with James Tomlinson for Dark Castle Entertainment.
David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick – who wrote the original movie – will return as an executive producer.
