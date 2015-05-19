When 13.05.2015
Beaming 'August: Osage County' star Julia Roberts waves at her fans as she arrives outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York ahead of her appearance on 'The Late Show With David Letterman'. The show marked her final appearance, with Letterman set to retire this year.
The Oscar winning actress is set to star in Bill Ray's forthcoming crime drama 'Secret in Their Eyes' alongside Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejiofor next year, but she is currently filming Jodie Foster's latest directorial venture, thriller 'Money Monster' with George Clooney and Jack O'Connell.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...