Julia Roberts has surrendered control of her social media accounts for the #PassTheMic campaign.

The 52-year-old actress and a host of other big-name stars - including Hugh Jackman, David Oyelowo, Shailene Woodley, and Penelope Cruz - have decided to pass over responsibility of their Instagram and Twitter accounts to a group of experts, who will provide pertinent, fact-based information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Global health, economic and policy experts, as well as frontline workers, will try their best to ensure social media users receive the information they need amid the health crisis.

The event begins on Thursday (21.05.20), and will start with Julia giving control of her social media accounts to Dr Anthony Fauci, who is one of the most high-profile members of the White House's coronavirus task force.

Other celebrities who have pledged their support to the campaign include Millie Bobby Brown, Sarah Jessica Parker, Busy Philipps, and Rita Wilson.

#PassTheMic forms part of the One World Campaign, which has called for a global response to the pandemic.

It's also seeking to protect the world's most vulnerable people and those who have been worst-hit economically during the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Dicaprio recently joined a campaign supporting Africa's oldest nature reserve amid the pandemic.

The Oscar-winning star has thrown his support behind the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after it came under a deadly attack in April and 12 rangers were killed.

DiCaprio said: ''Virunga urgently needs funds to protect the endangered mountain gorilla population, to provide support to the rangers and the families of rangers who have fallen in the line of duty, and to help deliver essential disease prevention efforts.

''It's critical that we rally together during this time of incredible crisis.''

The popular tourist attraction - which is famed for its endangered mountain gorilla population - was attacked by a suspected Rwandan rebel group.

DiCaprio, 45, is supporting the nature reserve through Earth Alliance, a group he co-founded alongside philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth.