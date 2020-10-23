Julia Roberts’ iconic ‘Pretty Woman’ boots are being auctioned off, and are set to sell for between $13,000 and $19,000.
Julia Roberts’ iconic ‘Pretty Woman’ boots are being auctioned off.
The 52-year-old actress donned a classic pair of shiny black high-heeled boots in the 1990 movie, which has since formed most memorable screen-style moments.
And now, the boots worn in the Garry Marshall movie could be owned by one lucky fashion fanatic, as they are set to go up for auction as a part of Prop Store's annual live auction.
The auction will feature iconic items not only from the hit 1990 film, but also from an array of movies and TV shows, including ‘Friends’, ‘The Matrix Reloaded’, ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’, ‘Batman’, and more.
The shoes are expected to sell for between $13,000 and $19,000, and hopeful bidders can stake their claim on the boots between December 1 and 2, which is when the auction goes live.
Anyone looking to place a bid will have to register first though, and registration is open from now until October 29.
Meanwhile, Julia was honoured with the Style Icon Award at the 2018 InStyle Awards, and said she felt undeserving of the accolade because she “never ever” goes shopping, and instead just chooses “the right stuff” that her style team brings for her to look at.
She said: "When you're popular and tall, you just have these incredibly smart people to your house with racks of stunning things. And so, this award is for being good at saying, 'Oh, I think that, that one.’ I went from pointing at the right stuff. That's honestly the whole thing. I never go shopping. I just said I wanted to wear these shoes and that makes me somehow great in a very pretend way.”
And Julia also said she would give “credit” for her style choices to her younger self, as she said she used to make bold decisions even if they didn’t look great.
She added: “If I were to take any credit, I would thank 22-year-old version of me, who wore, ad nauseam, a sort-of-like high-ranking naval jacket that I found at a vintage store with inexplicable black-and-white horizontal striped leggings and thought I was fantastic. For that girl, I thank you."
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
We truly are living some "Strange Days" right now, so The Struts' third output feels like one of the most appropriate albums we've heard all year.
Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as...
The Stone Roses' frontman Ian Brown has baffled his Twitter followers with his COVID-denying outburst.
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...