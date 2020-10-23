Julia Roberts’ iconic ‘Pretty Woman’ boots are being auctioned off.

The 52-year-old actress donned a classic pair of shiny black high-heeled boots in the 1990 movie, which has since formed most memorable screen-style moments.

And now, the boots worn in the Garry Marshall movie could be owned by one lucky fashion fanatic, as they are set to go up for auction as a part of Prop Store's annual live auction.

The auction will feature iconic items not only from the hit 1990 film, but also from an array of movies and TV shows, including ‘Friends’, ‘The Matrix Reloaded’, ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’, ‘Batman’, and more.

The shoes are expected to sell for between $13,000 and $19,000, and hopeful bidders can stake their claim on the boots between December 1 and 2, which is when the auction goes live.

Anyone looking to place a bid will have to register first though, and registration is open from now until October 29.

Meanwhile, Julia was honoured with the Style Icon Award at the 2018 InStyle Awards, and said she felt undeserving of the accolade because she “never ever” goes shopping, and instead just chooses “the right stuff” that her style team brings for her to look at.

She said: "When you're popular and tall, you just have these incredibly smart people to your house with racks of stunning things. And so, this award is for being good at saying, 'Oh, I think that, that one.’ I went from pointing at the right stuff. That's honestly the whole thing. I never go shopping. I just said I wanted to wear these shoes and that makes me somehow great in a very pretend way.”

And Julia also said she would give “credit” for her style choices to her younger self, as she said she used to make bold decisions even if they didn’t look great.

She added: “If I were to take any credit, I would thank 22-year-old version of me, who wore, ad nauseam, a sort-of-like high-ranking naval jacket that I found at a vintage store with inexplicable black-and-white horizontal striped leggings and thought I was fantastic. For that girl, I thank you."