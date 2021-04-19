Julia Roberts has a new brand gig as an Ambassadress for luxury jewellery and watch brand Chopard.
The 'Notting Hill' star has become the face of the Swiss luxury jewellery and watch brand's Happy Sport campaign, which sees the launch of two new timepieces.
Julia first rocked Chopard at Cannes International Film Festival in 2016.
Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president, told WWD: “She was wearing a beautiful Chopard necklace with emeralds — and she was very funny.
“She said to me, ‘With this necklace, I don’t need shoes for the red carpet,’ and sure enough she went barefoot down the red carpet. …Many A-list stars don’t go to the Cannes festival unless they have a real reason or unless they have a movie in the competition. They may be in Cannes but don’t show their face.”
The 53-year-old actress - who has only ever been the face of one other brand, Lancôme - revealed she has an "all or nothing" approach when it comes to choosing jewellery to wear on the red carpet.
She said: “Wearing a truly exquisite piece of jewellery to an event always ups the ante. It takes the glamour factor to the next level.
“I am a bit, all or almost nothing.
“If I put on a necklace, I put on five. If I put on a bracelet, I put 10 on each wrist.”
Sharing her earliest memory of wearing jewellery, she said: “The first piece of jewellery I ever had was when I was probably eight years old. My father gave me a birthstone ring. It was so shiny and felt magical.”
