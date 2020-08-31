Julia Roberts has congratulated Emma Roberts on her pregnancy.

The 'Pretty Woman' actress joined the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Awkwafina and Lea Michele offered kind messages after the 29-year-old star revealed she and her partner Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together.

Commenting on the Instagram announcement, Julia simply posted a kissing emojis and wrote: ''Love you''

Emma's 'Scream Queens' co-star Lea added: ''You will be the greatest mama! I love you Em! Boy moms together''.

While Awkwafina and Busy Philipps both posted a string of red heart emojis, Jamie Lynn Spears commented: ''This makes me so happy... BIG congrats''.

And the mum-to-be also had a sweet message from Ashely Benson, who said: ''I love you my angel baby I can't wait''.

Meanwhile, her 'American Horror Story' co-star Sarah Paulson added: ''Beauty beauty''.

Emma confirmed the happy news alongside a picture of her cradling her baby bump.

She added two blue heart emojis as she wrote: ''Me ... and my two favourite guys (sic)''

Back in July, it was reported that Emma knows the sex of her baby, but hasn't picked out a name yet and wants to keep things ''private for now''.

An insider said: ''They know the sex of the baby but are keeping it private for now. They haven't picked out any names yet.''

The news comes after it was recently reported Emma and Garrett were ''surprised, shocked and happy'' to be expecting a baby together.

Another source added: ''[They are] surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families.''

Emma was first rumoured to be expecting a baby in June, and just a few days later, the news was seemingly confirmed by her mother Kelly.

When one fan asked on Instagram if Emma was pregnant, Kelly simply replied: ''Yes!!'' And when another said she would make ''an amazing grandmother'', she responded: ''Thank you so much! Very excited.''

Emma and Garrett were first romantically linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles.