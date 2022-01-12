Annie-Marie has revealed she is looking for new "experiences" to write songs about, including new romances, preferably with "a** hole" guys.
The ‘Rockabye’ hitmaker is on the hunt for romances, regardless of whether they are heart-breaking or not, to inspire new lyrics following a “break” from music.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the 30-year-old singer said: “I actually took a break for the first time ever. I basically just realised that I hadn’t stopped writing since maybe seven years ago. But after the the second album came out I needed to figure out what the next idea is, to live and experience some a**holes!"
The ‘Ciao Adios singer - whose second LP 'Therapy' came out in July 2021 - has made a vow to become more independent in 2022 as her anxiety has stopped her doing a lot of things other people take for granted.
Anne-Marie said: “I set myself a task to do something on my own, because I’ve never done anything on my own - travel. I haven’t been to the shops on my own, I haven’t done anything because I’m so scared!”
The pop star - who released her first album ‘Speak Your Mind’ in 2018 - was held back by “the fear of getting things wrong” so opted to start with a night out at the Savoy Theatre’s production of ‘Pretty Woman’.
She said: “It was the fear of getting things wrong, so I decided to go to the theatre on my own and watch a show in the West End.
“I went online and booked the tickets by myself, which seems so stupid but I’d never done this.”
Anne-Marie admits seeing the stage musical adaption of the 1990 romantic movie which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere was a really “cool day” because of the milestone it represented for her.
