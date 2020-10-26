Artist:
Song title: Lie Like This
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

If there's one thing that Julia Michaels knows, it's how to write an infectious pop tune. She's been writing for other artists for years, but she's now planning to release her debut solo album featuring jaunty and seductive lead single 'Lie Like This'.

The video for the track, directed by Jason Lester, sees the 26-year-old songstress showing off a number of iconic looks in less than four minutes, showing off her unique style with a retro flair and also being a strong advocate for normalising women's natural bodies by unapologetically flashing her armpit hair. It feels a bit odd to point it out, but in a culture where societal expectations take over a lot of women's choices about their own bodies, it's important to circle examples of more feminine freedom in pop culture - especially in music.

Julia Michaels' new album will be the follow-up to 2019's EPs 'Inner Monologue Part 1 & Part 2'. Her solo work has been fairly limited when you compare it to the amount of songwriting credits she has to her name, having worked with a number of artists including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and many more. Still, we can't wait to see more from her in the coming months.

