Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined the cast of 'Tuesday', which is described as a "mother-daughter fairy tale".
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in 'Tuesday'.
The 60-year-old actress will feature in the new project which is being described as a "mother-daughter fairy tale".
Lola Petticrew has been cast as Louis-Dreyfus' daughter, named Tuesday, in the film with Arinze Kene also featuring.
Daina O. Pusic will oversee the project in her feature directorial debut. She has previously helmed the short films 'The Beast' and the award-winning comedy 'Rhonna & Donna'.
A24 are financing the film, which is being produced by Ivana MacKinnon for Wild Swim Films, Helen Gladders for Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill for Record Player Films.
Julia previously starred in the political satire TV series 'Veep' as fictional US Vice President Selina Meyer between 2012 and 2019 but confessed last year that the antics of former President Donald Trump was making her miss the comedy show.
Asked if Trump's behaviour made her miss the show, the 'Downhill' star said: "It does and it doesn't.
"I mean, I have to say, I think he's doing a better job of our show, except to say that it in fact isn't even remotely funny.
"It does make me miss it. It was super funny. It's just hard to compete with that c**p."
The star also appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' between 1982 and 1985 and recalled the experience of working with comics such as Eddie Murphy and Martin Short as "brutal".
Julia, who joined the show aged 21, said: "I was unbelievably naive and I didn't really understand how the dynamics of the place worked. It was very sexist - very sexist. People were doing crazy drugs at the time. I was oblivious. I just thought, 'Oh, wow! He's got a lot of energy!'"
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
With a strikingly against-type performance from the late Gandolfini, this film gives the romantic-comedy formula...
Eva, a divorced, single mother who faces the impending departure of her soon to be...
Disney takes over Pixar's "World of Cars" with this spin-off that no-one really asked for...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...