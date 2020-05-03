Julia Garner was scared to star in 'The Assistant'.

The 26-year-old actress was passionate about taking on the lead role in the drama, which deals with workplace harassment and systemic oppression in the film production industry, but admitted she was also worried.

Speaking to Total Film, she explained: ''I had no hesitation that [writer/ director] Kitty Green could deliver. I knew if I was going to work with a director... I knew she would be amazing. The script was amazing. The part was really interesting.

''Did I have hesitation, like was I scared to do it? Yeah, absolutely. But that's also a reason why I did it, because I tend to do that.''

And Julie revealed that Kitty was the main reason she joined the movie.

She said: ''It was so clear in the writing. Kitty is such an amazing writer, as well as a director. She made it very clear what she was writing. Kitty interviewed a lot of women who were sexually assaulted. And even if they weren't sexually assaulted, they were abused in some way or another.''

While Julia believes the #MeToo movement has made Hollywood safer for people like her character, she still feels that there is a lot of work to be done.

She explained: ''I think it's much better than it was but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. It's important not to forget about this topic, to keep the conversation going and I think that's why this movie is important.''