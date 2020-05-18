Judy Greer is set to star in 'Flint Strong', a boxing drama movie in development at Universal Pictures.
The 44-year-old actress has joined the cast of the boxing drama, which is currently in development at Universal Pictures, according to Deadline.
'Flint Strong' is being directed by Rachel Morrison - who made history as the first female DP to be nominated for an Oscar on 'Mudbound' - who is making her directorial debut on the project, using a screenplay written by Barry Jenkins and adapted from the 2015 boxing documentary 'T-REX' made by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper.
The original documentary follows 17-year-old Claressa ''T-REX'' Shields, a Flint Michigan native whose dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in Boxing are realised at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
As of the time of writing, it's unknown what part Judy will play in the production, but it has been reported she will hole a ''key role''.
Ryan Destiny has been confirmed to be playing the lead role as Claressa, whilst Ice Cube is playing her coach Jason Crutchfield.
Universal acquired the rights to Claressa's story in 2016, and the movie will see Michael De Luca produce alongside Barry Jenkins and Elishia Holmes.
'T-REX' documentary makers Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper wil executive produce with the help of Sue Jaye Johnson, whilst Universal's SEVP of Production Erik Baiers and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the studio.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, filming on 'Flint Strong' was underway in Toronto, but was forced to be halted due to the global health crisis.
Filming is expected to resume there once restrictions have been lifted, and crews can safely return.
