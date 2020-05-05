Dame Judi Dench has admitted that she hates the appearance of her character, Old Deuteronomy, in 'Cats'.
Dame Judi Dench is not a fan of her appearance in 'Cats'.
The 85-year-old actress played Old Deuteronomy in the much-maligned big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, which was widely-panned after its release last year with the CGI used to create the feline characters heavily criticised.
Dench was not impressed to see herself look like a ''big orange bruiser'' when she got to herself as her alter ego post-edit.
In an interview with the new issue of Vogue, she said: ''The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f***ing on my back! [I was] A battered, mangy old cat. A great big orange bruiser. What's that about?''
Despite Tom Hopper's film being a box office flop, Dench did receive a supportive message about the film from her former James Bond co-star Ben Whishaw, who plays Q in the 007 franchise.
She explained: ''I had a very nice email ... no, not an email, a text, from Ben Whishaw, who just doted on it. So sweet. So lovely.''
The screen icon was part of an all-star ensemble cast in the project, which included James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Sir Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift among others.
The 'Skyfall' star previously claimed Old Deuteronomy looked like her old pet cat Carpet.
She said: ''I once had a cat [who looked] like that, called Carpet, and I didn't realise I was playing Carpet. I thought I was playing a kind of, you know, mangier cat who didn't have much fur. I didn't realise I was this wonderful show cat!''
