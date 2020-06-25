Dame Judi Dench fears many theatres will not reopen ''in [her] lifetime'' after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dame Judi Dench fears many theatres will not reopen ''in [her] lifetime''.
The 85-year-old actress is concerned about the UK arts industry amid the coronavirus pandemic as even within the next wave of lockdown easing, venues are still unable to stage live performances, because she thinks the situation is growing increasingly ''desperate'' any many places won't survive.
She told Channel 4 News: ''When you hear that The Old Vic is in trouble, when you hear that the Nuffield in Southampton is in trouble, and Leicester and Nottingham.
''This is what we rely on and it's a desperate feeling.
''And when will they ever open again? I don't know, certainly, I'm sure, not in my lifetime.
''I don't know, I can't see how it's going to recover.
''It's not as if we don't bring a great deal of money to the economy because I think, last year alone, we brought in 1.3 billion into the economy. So, it is necessary.
''Of course there are lots of other necessary things. I'm not saying that it should be more prioritised than anything else, but it just is going to be a very serious effect on all of us.''
Even though social distancing measures are being cut from 2m to ''one metre plus'', the 'Skyfall' actress doesn't think it will make a difference to theatres being able to open their doors.
She added: ''If the theatres now close and become dark, I don't know when we're going to get them back.
''We do need a big injection. You can't run a theatre with people sitting six seats apart. You can't run a theatre when it is a quarter full.''
Meanwhile, during the lockdown period, Judi has joined her grandson Sam Williams in TikTok videos and she admitted the viral dances have ''saved'' her.
She said: ''It saved my life, I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas.
''He made me do it. I had to rehearse, I have rehearsed all his moves, it just seemed that comes naturally.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Based on a true story, this warm drama uses sharp humour to keep from tipping...
Judi Dench stars as Philomena Lee in the emotionally moving and shocking true story based...
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...