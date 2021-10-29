Dame Judi Dench was relieved that she has a "young part" in 'Belfast'.

The 86-year-old actress stars in Sir Kenneth Branagh's coming of age movie, which is based on the director's own childhood experiences in Northern Ireland, and admits that she was initially horrified to be playing the grandmother of the film's main character, Buddy (Jude Hill).

Judi told 'The Graham Norton Show': "When Ken asked me to play his grandmother I thought 'I'm not old enough to play his grandmother' but it's in the 70s and I wear a very dark wig so it's actually a really young part for me to play."

The former 'James Bond' actress quipped that she has played all of Kenneth's relatives on screen as they have worked on so much together.

Judi joked: "I've now played his wife and his mother before so there's nothing left now!"

Jamie Dornan also stars in the movie and described it as a "gift" to make a movie about the town where he grew up.

The 'Fifty Shades' star said: "Probably only once in my life will there be a movie about the town I am from. It was like one of those proper gifts.

"We were one of the first productions shooting in Covid-times and it was such a fun job to do anyway, but particularly at that time when there was so much uncertainty."

Jamie also praised his "brilliant" young co-star Jude – even though he got "brutally" ribbed by the young actor on set.

The 39-year-old star said: "He is brilliant. Where we come from taking the mick out of each other is sort of our currency and he was pretty brutal with me.

"At one point his dad came up to me and said, 'I've had a word and asked him to lay off you for a bit.'

"I was like, 'I appreciate that, but I am okay – I am nearly 40 and I can take it!'"

The full interview with Judi and Jamie will air on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday (29.10.21).