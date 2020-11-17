Deadline reports that Judd Apatow's next movie is a pandemic comedy for streaming service Netflix.
Judd Apatow is helming a new comedy for Netflix.
The 52-year-old filmmaker - who has directed classics of the genre, such as 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' and 'Trainwreck' - has teamed up with 'South Park' scribe Pam Brady on the script for the currently-untitled flick for the streaming service.
As per Deadline, the plot aptly follows a group of actors living in a pandemic bubble at a hotel who are trying to finish off a film.
There is currently no news on casting as of yet, with auditions to be held shortly.
In June, it was revealed that Apatow is working on a documentary film about the late comedian George Carlin.
He said: "I'm about to start work with my partner Michael Bonfiglio on a documentary about George Carlin.
"So I'm looking forward to watching a lot of Carlin interviews and specials. I think his work turned out to be very prophetic."
Carlin, who passed away in 2008, was famed for his 'seven dirty words' routine and also appeared in films such as 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure'.
The 'Knocked Up' director previously admitted he is keen to pay tribute to legends of the genre.
He explained: "The way the world works now, if you don't organise someone's history it disappears down the digital drain. There are other people out there with a similar strong interest, like Marc Maron, who are part of the podcasting world and the stand-up world. Maybe I'm just the most obsessed."
Apatow recently helmed 'The King of Staten Island' - a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson.
Speaking about that project, he said: "I can't provide much to the world, but I can provide the occasional laugh.
"Also, the film speaks to grief and trauma, even though it's a comedy, and that relates to what we are all experiencing.
"Unlike how I usually work, I wasn't obsessed with making every line funny.
"I have found, in the past, that I have lost authenticity and credibility because people are too funny [in my films]. In the real world people aren't that funny."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
An unusually sharp script makes this silly comedy thoroughly enjoyable, even when it tips over...
Griffin Keyes is the caretaker at Franklin Park Zoo, he loves his job and adores...