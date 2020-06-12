Hollywood director Judd Apatow has claimed it's possible to find ''comedy in the most difficult situations''.
Judd Apatow thinks it's possible to find ''comedy in the most difficult situations''.
The 52-year-old director's new movie, 'The King of Staten Island', tells the story of comedian Pete Davidson losing his dad - who worked as a firefighter in New York City - in the aftermath of 9/11.
Reflecting on the plot, Judd told the BBC: ''I always think that there's comedy in the most difficult situations.
''That's why we like 'Dr. Strangelove' [Stanley Kubrick and Peter Sellers' dark comedy about nuclear war]. You can't have a more difficult situation than that. So that's the lens that I've always seen everything through.
''I think as a kid, I felt a lot of hostility, I didn't feel like the world was fair. But I loved comedy films and comedians and I loved that they mocked how the world worked, and they helped me try to figure it out.
''So I don't think anything is off limits, if your heart is in the right place you really can explore anything.''
Meanwhile, Judd previously claimed that some of his characters have been ''too funny'' in the past.
As a result, the filmmaker has made a conscious effort to ensure the characters in 'The King of Staten Island' are authentic and credible.
Speaking about his decision to release the movie now, he explained: ''I can't provide much to the world, but I can provide the occasional laugh.
''Also, the film speaks to grief and trauma, even though it's a comedy, and that relates to what we are all experiencing.
''Unlike how I usually work, I wasn't obsessed with making every line funny.
''I have found, in the past, that I have lost authenticity and credibility because people are too funny [in my films]. In the real world people aren't that funny.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
An unusually sharp script makes this silly comedy thoroughly enjoyable, even when it tips over...
Griffin Keyes is the caretaker at Franklin Park Zoo, he loves his job and adores...