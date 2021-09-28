Judas Priest have postponed the remaining dates of their US tour, as guitarist Richie Faulkner is being treated at hospital for "major medical heart condition issues".

The Rob Halford-fronted heavy metal legends last performed at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday (26.09.21), and they have now announced that the rest of their '50 Heavy Metal Years' run is being delayed after the 41-year-old rocker was hospitalised.

In a statement issued to their social media pages, the 'One Shot at Glory' group said: “It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour. Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated.

“In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon for a speedy recovery .... As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them."

The tour was due to end on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Tickets for the cancelled shows will remain valid once the new dates have been arranged.

Meanwhile, frontman Rob, 70, previously admitted he and his bandmates are "moving faster" than ever before because "the clock is ticking", as he vowed to continue rocking like The Rolling Stones.

Asked in an interview if fans can expect their next record to be out in the next 12 months last year, he said: "Probably not, no.

"But we're starting work [on new material].

"And like I've always said, it'll be ready when it's ready.

"But we're probably moving faster than we ever did, because the clock is ticking.

"Thank you, Rolling Stones. When I watch Mick [Jagger] and the boys, man, it makes my heart swell.

"And [the way] those guys are doing it at that point in their life -- man.

"I said a year ago, I wanna be screaming out 'Painkiller' when I turn 80; I wanna be on a stage somewhere."