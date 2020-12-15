Jourdan Dunn wants to see more Black creatives working behind the scenes in the fashion industry.

The 30-year-old model has revealed that for the "first time" in her career spanning just over a decade, she had two back-to-back shoots with Black photographers and it made her feel so "inspired" and she hopes it's a sign of things to come.

Speaking to British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, for the publication's 'Forces for Change' initiative, she said when asked if she has noticed any improvement in representation of people of colour since the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer: "I think we are. I think we had been getting there. It's nice to see more different girls being represented. But, for me, It's about behind the scenes as well.

"Recently, I've had two shoots back-to-back and there were like two Black photographers, which has never happened ever.

"I was like, oh wow, I've been in this game for, I don't know, how ever many years, and this is the first time I am having a Black team back-to-back.

"Behind the scenes is where it matters. It's the first time I've been on set where I've actually felt inspired like I want to be here. It's nice and exciting to see what the industry is going to be like in five 10 years."

Elsewhere, Jourdan - who is engaged to rapper Dion 'Sincere' Hamilton - says she's been "preparing" herself for her "next chapter" after turning 30 in August, and also revealed she had some acting lessons in lockdown.

On turning 30, she said: "This year has been prepping me for my next chapter. I am going to be getting married next year. During lockdown I was doing acting classes, I'm preparing myself, I am doing therapy. I am giving myself the right foundation for my next chapter."