Jourdan Dunn used to threaten to quit modelling after every season.

The 31-year-old British supermodel is "proud" of herself for sticking with her profession because there were times when she would cry down the phone to her mother saying she didn't want to walk another catwalk.

Speaking as part of British Vogue and YouTube UK’s series of free masterclasses - Vogue Visionaries - she said: "I am honestly proud of the fact that I didn't give up. Cause there were times, when I tell you, I was on the phone crying to my mum after every season saying 'Mum, I don't want to do this anymore,' cry to the agency 'I don't want to be a model anymore'. But I'm so happy that I was able to get out of that and still continue. I'm still here baby!"

Jourdan has insisted that the key to longevity in modelling is looking after your body and mind, punctuality, and leaving your "attitude at the door".

She said: "Number one - being on time. Get it together, be on time. Number two is - to say hello, to say please, to say thank you. To leave that attitude at the door, come to work, be a positive energy. And last one, I would say, is - look after yourself, look after your health, look after your mind, your heart, your soul. It's so important"

What's more, Jourdan admits she is thankful for her "sisterhood", including Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne, who have been her rock through the highs and lows.

She added: "Coming into the industry I really didn't think I would find people that I could relate to, that I could go to for support, but I was wrong, like when you are in your teens and you're in a new environment and you're surrounded by other girls, or other people like you who are in the same situation. They may have different backgrounds from you but you guys both share something that nobody else that you grew up with or know is experiencing. So I found a sisterhood with my friends like Karlie and Cara, Sessilee and Chanel, we were able to, we were in this together."

